Malakai Black defeats former WWE name in first singles match in over 4 weeks

Tonight on Rampage, Malakai Black took on a former WWE Attitude Era veteran in a first-time-ever match between these two. The veteran in question is Christopher Daniels.

Last week on Collision, Malakai and the House of Black made their presence known again, going after Adam Copeland following his "Cope Open." Fortunately, the Rated-R Superstar had some help as both Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston came out.

Daniels, who presumably witnessed this backstage, called out the former NXT Champion moments later, claiming that Black was only good at attacking people from behind. He wanted a face-to-face encounter between them.

Tonight, Malakai was accompanied by Buddy Matthews for his match, and they looked unfazed heading into the bout.

It was a straight-to-the-point affair as despite having a great showing, the veteran would eventually fall to Malakai Black. He instantly folded after getting hit by a Black Mass, resulting in a three-count for the win.

At Dynasty, the House of Black will face Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe in six-man tag action. They look to remind the roster again that they are one of the most dominant factions around.

