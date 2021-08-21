"It went exactly the way I thought"- Malakai Black comments on destroying Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes headlined the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. Black explained in an interview that the match and the build-up to it went exactly how he thought it would.

The man formerly known as Aleister Black gave his thoughts on the match to Bleacher Report. He praised Cody Rhodes but said that the send-off Cody received will stay on his mind for some time:

"It went exactly the way I thought it was going to do," Malakai Black said. "Cody is a very talented individual with a similar mindset. He has accomplished many great things in this business. I don't know if this is the end of our dance or what will happen, but I gave him a send-off that is probably still deeply rooted in his head. It's one of the most memorable things I have done. I made a statement with that match and in the segments leading up to it. I did everything I said I was going to do," Malakai Black concluded.

Much to everyone's disbelief, the match between Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes was over inside five minutes as Cody was completely outclassed. Black delivered the Black Mass and put his foot on Cody's chest to earn a pinfall win on his AEW debut.

Malakai Black will face Brock Anderson on AEW Dynamite

Poor Brock Anderson lol. He will face Malakai Black next week. #AEWDynamite — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 19, 2021

Malakai Black's first showing at AEW saw him knock the stars out of Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes at AEW Road Rager. In the weeks that followed, Black tormented Cody in every way he could, even taking out Fuego del Sol with a Black Mass.

The aftermath of the one-sided beatdown at AEW Homecoming saw Cody Rhodes take some time off and Arn's son, Brock Anderson, book himself in a match against Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite in an attempt to avenge his father.

Considering what happened to Cody Rhodes, Brock Anderson might be in for an unpleasant experience.

What do you make of Malakai Black's comments about Cody Rhodes? Would you like to see another match between the two further down the line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for a whole host of amazing content!

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Arjun