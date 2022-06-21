AEW's Malakai Black details what goes into 'misting' his opponents

Top AEW star Malakai Black opened up about a mysterious part of his character, the poison mist, and how he chooses his victims.

So far in his AEW career, Malakai Black has spat mist at PAC, Julia Hart, and Cody Rhodes, to name a few. The results have been severe. PAC was temporarily blinded, while Hart became so corrupt that she joined the House of Black.

The mist has become a devastating part of Black's arsenal. Whenever it comes into play, fans know it's game over for the former WWE star's victim.

#AEWDynamite I beginning to wonder if everyone that Malakai Black sprays the the mist into eventually becomes a member of the House of Black 🤔 I beginning to wonder if everyone that Malakai Black sprays the the mist into eventually becomes a member of the House of Black 🤔#AEWDynamite https://t.co/v0Yz817J7I

So, how does the Dutchman decide who needs to feel the mist's hellish wrath? Speaking with The Milwaukee Record, Black gave some insight into the thought process behind who gets misted and who doesn't:

"Do I think of people (to mist)? Yes. Will I give my cards away? No. Is it something that happens organically? Yes, it does too. It’s something that I calculate, but also sometimes I do believe very strongly that (…) I’m not a man of faith, but I’m a man of understanding that sometimes life will throw weird things at you, but, eventually, it will unravel and give you the answers that you’re looking for." (H/T: Fightful)

Black doubled down on the idea that life sometimes decides who he should mist and that his path will naturally reveal itself over time:

"Sometimes things happen and you don’t know immediately why they happen, but in due time, the course will reveal itself. And that’s no different than what happened and will happen in the coming future." (H/T: Fightful)

Malakai Black has a chance at championship glory this week on AEW TV

He might not seem like the type interested in championship gold, but Malakai Black could become the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Black will face Penta Oscuro on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. The bout's winner will move on to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view and compete in a Four-Way Match to determine the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Fellow AEW stars PAC and Miro have already qualified, with NJPW stars Tomohiro Ishii and Clark Connors competing at New Japan Road Night 5 (June 21) in Tokyo to determine NJPW's representative in the match.

Who will be the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion? Tune in to Forbidden Door on June 26 to find out!

