"Gives me a lot of satisfaction" – AEW’s Malakai Black on what the House of Black members bring to the table

AEW star Malakai Black and his House of Black stable have terrified the competition in All Elite Wrestling. Recently, Malakai discussed what members Brody King and Buddy Matthews bring to the fold.

The stable became whole on the February 23 edition of Dynamite when Matthews joined the group after Black and King had a match against PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo.

On the Universal Wrestling Podcast, Malakai touched on how glad he was to have the two men by his side and detailed the benefits of having Brody King and Buddy Matthews in the House of Black:

"I have Buddy Murphy, who might not be known for a guy who's really smart in terms of creativity, but he has these little gems that make me go, 'You're actually right, that's an interesting approach to something.'" (H/T: Fightful)

As for Brody King, Black has teamed with him on the independent circuit and said his background brings another dimension to the team:

"He brings in a different flavor because he has a different style than anyone I've tagged or worked with. I've worked with bigger dudes who are strike-heavy, but he draws his inspiration from different things. This blend of people who make the House of Black a unique and different aesthetic, energy, and vibe. I'm really content with that part of the process, with what we're amplified as and what we present to the audience, with the aesthetic and entrance. That part, at least, gives me a lot of satisfaction." (H/T: Fightful)

The House of Black is currently undefeated in trios competition

Before King and Matthews joined AEW, Malakai Black held an impressive AEW record of eleven wins and three losses. Now, with his followers, Malakai hasn't lost a single match.

Buddy Matthews vs PAC

Rey Fenix vs Brody King

Malakai Black vs Penta Oscuro

House of Black currently holds a trios record of three wins and zero losses, with one of those wins coming at the Revolution pay-per-view against PAC, Penta Oscuro of Death Triangle, and Erick Redbeard.

Now that Rey Fenix is back from injury, could we see Death Triangle take on the House of Black? Let us know in the comments section down below!

