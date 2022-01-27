Malakai Black lays out his plans for a title run in AEW

Malakai Black has enveloped much of the AEW fanbase under his blanket of darkness. The 36-year old star has garnered a large fanbase despite his status as a heel. With his tag team partner Brody King by his side, could The Dutch Destroyer turn his sights to the AEW Championship next?

Before he signed with AEW, the popular star was known as Aleister Black in WWE. He won the NXT Championship, but the Dutchman was unable to win another title during his time with the company. For this reason, many fans hope to see him become a champion in AEW.

Black laid out his title run plans during his interview with Brandon Walker on Barstool Rasslin'. He made it clear that he wants to chase the championship, but he wants this quest to be meaningful.

"As a wrestler I feel like you should always want the title, and I do too," said Black. "But I wanna go for a title when I’m positioned in a way that the audience riles completely with it or completely against it. Making me go for a title for the sake of going for a title doesn’t mean something – anything – for me. I want it to be built in a way that the audience goes ‘It’s [time]’ or ‘No! Anyone but him."

Malakai Black's approach to a title run is unique compared to most other wrestlers. While plenty of performers are eager to pick up a championship, Black seems to be bidding his time.

If the leader of The House of Black is prioritizing a good story over an achievement, then his future seems bright. He's focused on his reunion with Brody King and potentially building up the stable in a storyline that has already captivated many fans.

Malakai Black is a former WWE NXT Champion

The 36-year old wrestler previously defeated Andrade "El Idolo" at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018. This win crowned Black as the NXT Champion, a title he held for only 108 days.

Black's championship reign in WWE might not have been as lengthy as some of his peers. Inconsistent booking limited his ability to climb up the ranks once he moved to the main roster. But in AEW, he has already enjoyed plenty of creative freedom, so it's easy to imagine how he could shiff gears and chase the title at some point.

Moving forward, the House of Black always wins, and only Malakai Black knows when and where he'll strike at the heart of AEW.

Have you enjoyed Malakai Black's run in AEW? Sound off below!

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Barstool Rasslin' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A popular wrestling star picked Dr. Britt Baker over Charlotte Flair in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Malakai Black? Yes No 0 votes so far