Malakai Black makes AEW star's 7-year-old sister cry

Malakai Black is the resident spooky character in AEW and it seems like his antics had a big impact on Julia Hart of the Varsity Blonds.

On this week's AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, the Varsity Blondes and Jurassic Express picked up a win in 8-man tag team action over The Acclaimed and 2point0. Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr. and Julia Hart were celebrating on the stage when the lights went out. Malakai Black showed up and sprayed black mist over the Blonds, with Julia Hart bearing the majority of the brunt. Her selling was top notch, as she seemed genuinely spooked out.

The following day, she tweeted that her seven-year-old sister called her and was upset as a result of that angle.

"My 7 year old sister called me last night crying because of what Malakai did to me."- Julia Hart tweeted.

Hart was the latest in line to be a victim of Malakai Black's mist attack. Last week on AEW Rampage, the former NXT champion attacked PAC with the spray, costing the Death Triangle against the AAA Tag Team Champions FTR. Malakai Black and Varsity Blondes haven't interacted before, so it will be interesting to see what this leads to.

Could Julia Hart be the first AEW star added to Malakai Black's House of Black?

For many weeks Black has been teasing additions to the House of Black. A number of hints have dropped and the latest could have come on Dynamite this week.

Cody Rhodes and Dante Martin have displayed heel tendencies. The latter first ditched Lio Rush to join Team Taz, then betrayed his new group by eliminating Ricky Starks from the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. Cody Rhodes appeared and deliberately exited from the heel tunnel. This could all tie up as people are affected by the mist, in order to start to showcase their heel traits.

Julia Hart or the Varsity Blondes as a whole could be part of the House of Black. Buddy Matthews and Brody King are other people speculated to be potential members of Malakai Black's faction.

Do you think Malakai Black will form a faction or stay a solo performer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

