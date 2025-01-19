Malakai Black may be unsure of his future due to how WWE has treated a SmackDown star, says veteran (Exclusive)

A veteran commented on Malakai Black's future. He said that Black might be uncertain about his future due to WWE's treatment of SmackDown star Uncle Howdy (fka Bo Dallas).

Vince Russo believes WWE's treatment of Bo Dallas could be influencing Malakai Black's future plans. Ever since Black lost to Adam Cole in November 2024, there have been rumors that he was leaving the company. Black was quick to dispel those rumors at that time. However, the fact that he has not wrestled since November 2024 has raised a lot of eyebrows. A recent report even said that people backstage in AEW believe that Black has left the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo suggested that Black might be uncertain about his future given how the Triple H-led creative has treated Bo Dallas. He said that Dallas played his part very well and it hasn't gotten him very far:

"Look at poor Bo Dallas. You know he was an integral part of this thing because his brother passed away. You know he pushed for this. You know he thought this thing through and through and through and through. They came out with those early vignettes because they were focused in it at that time. He freaking knocked it out of the park. And where did that go? So why would anybody including Aleister Black himself why would anybody think anything would be different?" [From 07:36 to 08:12]

Vince Russo is unsure if Triple H can revive Malakai Black's career

Malakai Black left WWE for AEW in 2021. Initially, he was featured prominently in the Jacksonville-based promotion and even picked up two singles wins over Cody Rhodes. His career trajectory went up after he formed House of Black. This group even won the AEW World Trios Titles. However, the past year hasn't been kind to Malakai. House of Black has been unable to regain the Trios Titles and Black was unsuccessful in winning the TNT Championship. His poor booking sparked the rumors of his departure from AEW.

Speaking on the same podcast episode, Vince Russo cast doubts over Triple H's ability to revive Malakai Black's career. He used the examples of Karrion Kross and The Wyatt Sicks where The Game has struggled to get them over. He also suggested that Black's gimmick will take time to build up:

"This is the same Triple H booking Karrion Kross. This is the same Triple H booking The Wyatt Sicks. Chris, here's the problem. When you've got a Karrion Kross, when you've got a Wyatt Sicks, when you got an Aleister Black, when you've got a special character, it takes time. You really got to take your time with the character. You can't treat, you can't treat Aleister Black like Randy Orton. This is a special character that takes special treatment and they have not been able to accomplish that. Chris for years, it takes time. It takes, you know, focus, really plotting things out and planning things out, making the talent, a part of things." [From 06:36 to 07:36]

It will be interesting to see whether Malakai Black will make his return to the WWE this year.

