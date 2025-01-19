"You can't treat Aleister Black like Randy Orton" - WWE veteran unsure if Triple H can revive the AEW star's career (Exclusive)

WWE Head of Creative Triple H has booked some stars to their full potential since taking over the company. However, Former Head Writer Vince Russo claims that Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black), who could reportedly return to WWE, will have some creative problems and not be treated like Randy Orton.

Social media has been abuzz with rumors about Malakai Black's departure from AEW. The House of Black leader could potentially return to the WWE after his contract reportedly expires in February or March 2025. Malakai left WWE during Vince McMahon's regime, but with Triple H taking over, he could be in line for a huge push and become a megastar in the Stamford-based promotion.

During the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast with Dr. Chris, Vince Russo claimed that Triple H could not book Malakai Black in the same league as Randy Orton. Russo pointed out how The Game has booked Karrion Kross and The Wyatt Sicks, as stars like these need special treatments due to their supernatural gimmicks:

"This is the same Triple H booking Karrion Kross. This is the same Triple H booking The Wyatt Sicks. Chris, here's the problem. When you've got a Karrion Kross, when you've got a Wyatt Sicks, when you got an Aleister Black, when you've got a special character, it takes time. You really got to take your time with the character. You can't treat, you can't treat Aleister Black like Randy Orton. This is a special character that takes special treatment and they have not been able to accomplish that. Chris for years, it takes time. It takes, you know, focus, really plotting things out and planning things out, making the talent, a part of things." [From 06:36 to 07:36]

Malakai Black was signed to WWE before AEW

In 2017, Malakai Black made his NXT debut as Aleister Black and was immediately used as a top star on the former black and gold brand. He defeated Andrade to become NXT Champion at NXT Takeover New Orleans in 2018. Aleister Black moved to the main roster in 2019. However, his run on the main roster was underwhelming. Black did have some great matches against the likes of Buddy Murphy and Cesaro.

In 2021, Aleister Black was released by WWE just days after returning to television with a new character. Black signed with All Elite Wrestling and formed The House of Black with Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart.

