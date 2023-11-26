Malakai Black namedrops 8-time champion from WWE

A former WWE Champion was mentioned by AEW star Malakai Black during the latest episode of Collision.

The 8-time WWE champion in question is none other than CM Punk. The Second City Saint was fired from the Jacksonville-based promotion a few months ago by Tony Khan after allegedly having a backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

On the latest episode of Collision, Malakai Black confronted FTR after their match against The Righteous. Black then warned Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler that the House of Black was coming for them. He also said the following while mentioning Punk:

"No one is coming to save you, no Cesaro, no Yuta, and no CM Punk."

It is well-known within the wrestling community that CM Punk has been close friends with Dax and Cash of the FTR. Furthermore, he has been referenced on AEW TV often since his firing.

It is still unclear what Malakai Black mentioning The Best in the World on AEW TV actually means. Punk shockingly returned to WWE after the conclusion of the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023.

