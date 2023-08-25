Malakai Black pays touching tribute to Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's sudden demise due to heart problems has shaked the wrestling world to its core. After the 36-year-old's demise, condolences and heartfelt messages are pouring in for him from everyone in the industry.

Former NXT Champion Malakai Black (FKA AleisterBlack) posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, revealing how Wyatt supported him and said that 'few understood, you certainly did'.

"Thank you for allowing me to bounce ideas off of you, for making me feel I wasn’t crazy and tell me to stick to my guns. Few understood, but you certainly did. A friend of all, you will be missed, unfortunately more than you will know. Till the veil moves us all back together, rest easy Bray Wyatt."

Malaki Black is currently in AEW and is one-third of The House of Black, along with Brody King and Buddy Matthews. They are the current AEW World Trios Champions. 'The Striking Man from Amsterdam' was in WWE from 2017 to 2021. A feud between the two would have had the fans extremely thrilled, as both played unhinged, dark characters.

The man behind the Bray Wyatt character

Windham Rotunda was credited with being one of the brightest minds in the industry, and his Fiend character was well-liked by the fans. His promos skills and the way he hosted The Firefly Fun House were adored by the WWE Universe.

Wyatt joined WWE Developmental in 2009 and debuted in NXT as Husky Harris in 2010. He was also part of The New Nexus for a year on the main roster. In 2012, he reinvented himself and introduced a new stable, The Wyatt Family, consisting of himself, Luke Harper, and Eric Rowan. The Eater of Worlds was a mainstay on the RAW brand and later on Smackdown. He feuded with many top stars like John Cena, The Shield, Randy Orton Brothers of Destruction, and others.

Behind the scenes, many who worked with Wyatt have nothing but praises for him. His creative mind and unique way of storytelling will be looked back upon fondly in the future.

What do you think about Bray Wyatt and his in-ring persona? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

