Malakai Black returns to singles competition 

Malakai Black has finally been seen on a broadcasted singles match following years of competing in tag team action. This was in a match in his wrestling school, the Dark Arts Gym.

The House of Black leader runs this school with his wife, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. He has often promoted his school and would be a part of the action for its latest show. His last singles match was in September 2022 in an event for PRESTIGE, while his last singles match in AEW was in June 2022, and it has been more than 600 days since then.

The Dark Arts Gym posted a video of their latest event, Dark Prospects: Ritual 1, with the main event featuring Malakai Black taking on Orion. The match also featured Tony Schiavone's working commentary. This would go on for almost 15 minutes before Malakai hit the Black Mass on his opponent for the win.

The full show can be found below.

Bobby Fish visits Malakai Black's wrestling school

Last week, Malakai Black's Dark Arts Gym had a visitor, and this was a familiar face in the AEW star's career. This was Bobby Fish.

The former NXT star was helping in mentoring the young talent that the school was bringing up. He took to Instagram to express his thanks to Malakai for welcoming him and allowing him to teach.

He then began promoting the school, as this was a great venue to learn Muay Thai and professional wrestling.

"Thank you @malakaiblxck for the open door policy you’ve extended to me @thedarkartsgym.. Your generosity is appreciated, my friend. The opportunity to impact young talent in our industry as they embark on the journey/process you and I know all too well is humbling."

He further continued:

"PS to those in search of Muay Thai training as well as professional wrestling, @thedarkartsgym is the place. State of the art facility, top level instruction and the surprise drop in prospect of Muay Thai legends like @liambadco & @andybadco1 are just a few of the reasons that come to mind!"

Despite looking to be in tip-top shape, the leader of the House of Black has yet to take center stage in a singles match in AEW for a long period. Time will tell as to when this finally happens.

