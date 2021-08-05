Malakai Black reveals reaction to error in his WWE contract

Malakai Black was released by WWE in April 2021 but there was a clerical error in his non-compete clause.

Usually, the main roster stars have a 90 day non-compete clause but Malakai Black's contract had a 30 day clause instead. Black told Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho that he was taken aback when he went through his contract. He took a picture and shared it with his agent and even contacted WWE to affirm the clause.

“I think they forgot about it. I think they forgot to update it,” Black said. “I remember seeing that. I took a picture of it, and I sent it to my agent. I’m like, ‘Dude, do you see what I’m seeing?’ He’s like, ‘Does that mean 30 days?’ It’s like, ‘I think it does,’ so I contacted someone within the company. I said, ‘Look, am I reading this correct?’ And this person said, ‘No, that’s correct. Even now, I’m looking at it, you have 30 days,’ and I’m like, ‘Alright, perfect.'” Malakai Black recalled. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The error certainly played into Tony Khan's hands as he signed Malakai Black as soon as he could. It is a fantastic piece of business by the AEW boss as Black looks poised to do great things in AEW.

Malakai Black made a thunderous debut at AEW Fyter Fest

Malakai Black made an earlier-than-expected return to the ring as he debuted in AEW at Fyter Fest and immediately attacked Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson.

Fyter Fest Night 1 was AEW's first show on the road in front of fans. Lights in the arena kept going out at short intervals and the commentators cited weather conditions for the technical glitches. However, the place came unglued as the Dutchman made his first appearance in AEW.

Tensions between Cody and Black have only escalated since then and the two are set to battle each other at AEW Homecoming on August 4, 2021.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated.

Edited by Greg Bush