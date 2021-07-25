Malakai Black reveals WWE Hall of Famer has been mentoring him in AEW

Malakai Black was one of the hottest properties in the wrestling business following his release from WWE. AEW snapped him up the moment his non-compete clause expired and he's firmly positioned as a top star with a highly intriguing character.

Black is a world class athlete and a terrific wrestler. What helps him stand out are his mic skills, as evidenced by numerous cryptic promos delivered with scathing precision and intensity.

In an interview with The Wrestling Perspective podcast, Malakai Black revealed he's been consulting WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts to enhance his promo skills. He cited Roberts' vast experience and knowledge of the wrestling business as reasons to look up to him.

“Right now one of the things I’ve been doing is I’ve been talking to Jake, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, about like his promo work and stuff,” Black said. “I just want to get inside his head. I want him to talk, right? Twenty one years in or not, that’s Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts. You’d have to be an idiot not to talk to him about that stuff.

That’s what it’s all about. And I think that a lot of the old timers, they have so much valuable information. They have such a great perspective on wrestling, and they have so many things to tell you," Black concluded. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Jake Roberts is one of the greatest talkers of all time so it should not be a surprise that one of the best talkers currently consults him.

Malakai Black set to make his in-ring debut for AEW

Malakai Black will face Cody Rhodes

Malakai Black made Cody Rhodes his first target in AEW, taking out the third generation superstar in his first ever AEW appearance.

After a brawl on AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes will settle their differences on August 4 at the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Many people expected the match to take place at AEW All Out in September, but fans will be excited to see it sooner. Black and Rhodes are master storytellers and stellar wrestlers. The match should be a cracker and is likely to steal the show.

Malakai Black absolutely needs to get the win to establish himself as one of the biggest stars in AEW.

