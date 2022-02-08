"Nonsensical, illogical stuff" - Wrestling veteran criticizes Malakai Black's booking in AEW

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has criticized AEW and Tony Khan for their booking of Malakai Black.

The former NXT champion, who was known as Aleister Black in WWE, debuted for AEW at the "Road Rager" edition of Dynamite in July 2021. Since then he has amassed an impressive 11-2 record, with notable victories over Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes and Dante Martin.

He has now been joined by his close friend and tag team partner Brody King. The duo, who go by the name "Kings of the Dark Throne," are the current PWG tag team champions and were rumored to link up in AEW for many months. The rumors came true when King debuted in AEW in January 2022.

However, one viewer has taken offense to the booking of Malakai Black in recent weeks, that man is Jim Cornette. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience," Cornette stated that Black has the ability to go places if it wasn't for all of his "spookiness."

"Malakai Black starts to get over with you until they start doing some of the stupid spooky s*** or the mind games s*** or just, nonsensical, illogical stuff that wouldn’t happen, that brings the match momentum to a halt, makes everybody go what the f***, doesn’t come off right, lands like a fart in church whatever the case." [2:57:12-2:57:36]

Jim Cornette isn't impressed with Malakai Black's partner either

Cornette is never afraid to mince his words when it comes to AEW, being one of the company's biggest detractors. One such talent he simply does not like is Black's tag partner Brody King, who he once called a "fat, tattooed up, indie guy."

Cornette also believes having King by Black's side as his "stooge" over uses the former NXT champion's gimmick because neither man can tone themselves down.

"The gimmick and the booking gets in this guys way of getting over and now he’s got a stooge partner that’s got the same type of gimmick and the same things gonna happen. They’re gonna do more spooky stuff and more mind games and it’s gonna be dragging the matches down because they can’t edit themselves." [2:57:37-2:57:57]

