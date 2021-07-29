Malakai Black's debut match, TNT title defense, and more confirmed for next week's Homecoming episode of AEW Dynamite

AEW continues to be a trendsetter every week with its special episodes of Dynamite. More or less, these editions give a pay-per-view feel to anyone watching.

This week, the company produced the Fight For The Fallen episode, and it certainly delivered on its hype. From teasing CM Punk's debut in Chicago to showcasing the brutally violent match between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage during the main event, the show brought another level of excitement among fans.

We'll now move on to the Homecoming edition, which will be another special episode of AEW Dynamite set to emanate from Jacksonville, Florida. Ahead of the show, several exciting matches have already been announced.

Next Wednesday, Chris Jericho will lock horns with Juventud Guerrera, who will be the third chapter of Five Labors of Jericho that Le Champion needs to overcome in a sequence to earn an opportunity to face MJF. Jericho vs. Guerrera is a match that is two decades in the making. Both men have fought each other multiple times in WCW, which means they definitely have history.

Miro will defend his TNT Championship against Lee Johnson of the Nightmare Family. This will be Miro's fifth title defense, having previously defeated Lance Archer, Dante Martin, Evil Uno, and Brian Pillman Jr of the Varsity Blonds. His upcoming match will be nothing short of an action-packed contest.

Christian Cage will face The Blade in a singles bout. The latter assaulted Captain Charisma after he emerged victorious in a Trios match that featured the Jurassic Express by his side against Hardy Family Office.

The Bunny will be in action against Leyla Hirsch. The bout will be a high-stakes contest, as the winner will become the #1 contender for the NWA Women's Title.

And last but not least, Malakai Black will make his in-ring debut against Cody Rhodes. Both men engaged in another massive brawl this week. Their match is certainly expected to tear the house down.

With such an exciting card lined up, it will certainly be a must-see event for fans.

AEW Rampage is coming to Chicago for the second week

CHICAGO! A LIVE #AEWRampage is coming to @UnitedCenter on Friday, Aug. 20: The First Dance! Tickets on sale this Monday (8/2) at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq.



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE! pic.twitter.com/27mFQsDS9K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone made a breathtaking announcement on behalf of Tony Khan, stating that AEW Rampage will be held in Chicago for the second week.

Fans went wild after hearing the news, and the segment erupted with wild CM Punk chants. Soon after, Darby Allin seemingly confirmed CM Punk's arrival, stating that he's ready to face anyone even if he's the best in the world. This seemingly suggests that CM Punk is AEW bound.

.@DarbyAllin says he wants to take on the best in the world, and there's no better place than right here in #AEW. pic.twitter.com/lQpriIzacz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

Are you excited for the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain