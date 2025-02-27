Malakai Black seemingly drops a massive WWE hint following AEW departure

Malakai Black is no longer with AEW. He was seemingly released from the Jacksonville-based promotion a few weeks ago alongside Miro (fka Rusev) and Ricky Starks. The Absolute is now part of WWE under the ring name Ricky Saints.

Before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2021, Black went by the name Aleister Black in WWE. He was with the Stamford-based promotion for five years. Now that he has left the Tony Khan-led organization, fans hope to see him back in the global juggernaut.

On Instagram, Malakai Black reshared a fan-made video featuring some of his finest matches in WWE. This could be a hint about his return to the global juggernaut.

Check out a screenshot of the former NXT Champion's Instagram Story below.

Black's Instagram Story

You can view the montage below.

Malakai Black's rumored arrival in WWE is a hot topic of discussion among WWE fans right now. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day has teased recruiting a new member. Hence, some believe that the former House of Black leader could join the heel group.

Malakai Black shouldn't join The Judgment Day, says Vince Russo

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recently said Black shouldn't join The Judgment Day upon his potential WWE comeback. He believed the RAW faction was dead and would harm the former AEW star's career if he was part of it.

“I hope not. He’ll be dead before he gets started, man. You’re gonna add somebody to a dead faction. This faction is dead, bro. It is dead and it has been dead for a very long time. So we’re gonna add a new person to a faction that’s already dead? Okay!" Russo said.

The Judgment Day has changed a lot in the past six months. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest exited the group following SummerSlam 2024. It looks like Finn Balor will follow in their footsteps amid growing tensions within the group.

