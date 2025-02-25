39-year-old star returning to WWE as a new member of the Judgment Day shouldn't happen, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Judgment Day is no longer the same faction it used to be in WWE, and a rift between the stable members is clearly visible. While there have been talks about a new person joining the group, wrestling veteran Vince Russo says the spot should not go to Malakai Black.

Ad

The 39-year-old was released from the global juggernaut in 2021 after which he joined AEW. However, Black arguably did not have the run he hoped for in the Tony Khan-led promotion and is no longer part of the company. Numerous reports have suggested that he is expected to return to WWE.

With Dominik Mysterio teasing a new addition to The Judgment Day over the last few weeks, there have been speculations about who could possibly join the group. However, Vince Russo was against the idea of Malakai Black being the faction's latest recruit:

Ad

Trending

“I hope not. He’ll be dead before he gets started, man.”

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

The former WWE writer also said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that The Judgment Day was a dead faction and no one would benefit from joining it.

"You’re gonna add somebody to a dead faction. This faction is dead, bro. It is dead and it has been dead for a very long time. So we’re gonna add a new person to a faction that’s already dead? Okay! [From 47:17 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Things have not been well within The Judgment Day, as Finn Balor has had his differences with Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. Many believe that The Prince could soon separate himself from the group.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback