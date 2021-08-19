Malakai Black sends a warning to WWE legend's son after AEW Dynamite 

Malakai Black recently sent a stern warning to Arn Anderson's son, Brock Anderson, moments after this week's AEW Dynamite culminated. Black will square off against Brock Anderson on next week's edition of Dynamite.

AEW's Twitter account shared the clip of Arn Anderson talking about his son's upcoming match, where he also suggested Brock step back since Black is a much more experienced star. However, Brock was adamant about the upcoming clash and refused to back down.

Replying to the clip, Malakai Black warned Brock Anderson not to let his father's suggestion fall on deaf ears. The AEW star stated that if Brock doesn't back down, even Arn Anderson will face its consequences.

"Listen to your old man, if you don’t this is also on him. Sins of the father," tweeted Malakai Black

Listen to your old man, if you don’t this is also on him. Sins of the father. https://t.co/McWcoVm8L0 — Malakai Black (@TommyEnd) August 19, 2021

Brock Anderson would hope to seek revenge from Malakai Black, who attacked his father, Arn, during his debut back at AEW: Road Rager on July 7th. At the show, Black laid down Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with a couple of brutal-looking kicks to the head.

Next week's match would be Malakai Black's second in AEW

Malakai Black made his in-ring debut for AEW at the promotion's Homecoming special on August 4th, where he squashed Cody Rhodes. With enough momentum behind him, it seems unlikely that Black would face any difficulty in his second outing on next week's AEW Dynamite.

Brock Anderson has put up impressive performances so far in his AEW career. Brock's match against Black will present him with another opportunity to learn from an experienced hand in the ring, though there's little chance he'll win.

