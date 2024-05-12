Malakai Black set for first singles AEW PPV match; will face 11-time WWE World Champion

Former NXT Champion Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black, was challenged by an 11-time WWE World Champion for a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match at the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View. That would be none other than Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge.

The House of Black faction has been playing mind games with Copeland for weeks now. At the recent Dynasty Pay-Per-View, Copeland was pinned by Malakai Black in a trios match, where the former teamed up with Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe. Later, The Rated-R Superstar defeated both Buddy Matthews and Brody King of the House of Black in consecutive weeks.

However, the feud between Copeland and the House of Black is still going on as the mind games continue. On the latest episode of Collision, Copeland defeated Kyle O'Reilly in an amazing main-event match. After the match, The Ultimate Opportunist displayed some strange behavior before leaving the ring.

While delivering a backstage promo on the most recent episode of Rampage, the WWE Hall of Famer finally called out Malakai Black. Adam Copeland also challenged Black for a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Malakai fares in his first singles AEW Pay-Per-View match, especially against a legend like Adam Copeland.