Malakai Black set to make huge debut outside of AEW 

Malakai Black is one of the most enigmatic performers AEW currently has on its roster. The Dutch grappler is set to make his debut as an actor in a project outside of the pro wrestling industry.

Black, who signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021, is a member of The House of Black, alongside Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. The 39-year-old star, with King and Matthews, formerly held the AEW World Trios Championships - titles which the three men will attempt to regain from The Patriarchy in a Four-way London Ladders Match for the belts at AEW All In 2024. The championship bout will also feature The Bang Bang Gang and the winner of an upcoming Wild Card trios match set for Collision in Cardiff, Wales before All In.

Trending

With only around one day left to go before he wrestles in Wembley Stadium, Malakai Black took to Instagram to post about a major professional announcement on his stories. The former NXT Champion revealed that he will be making his debut as an actor, seemingly playing a character named Lar, in an upcoming movie titled The Awoken. The film - written by Danny Mattier and directed by Michael Thyer - is being produced by Blue Cicada Films and seems to be a horror-thriller set in a bar after-hours. Filming for the movie reportedly began a couple of days ago in Youngstown, Ohio.

"Tom Büdgen 'Malakai Black' will be making his acting debut as LAR. THE AWOKEN," - said a caption in Black's story.

Check out a screengrab of Malakai Black's IG story below:

Malakai Black will make his debut as an actor in an upcoming movie [Credits: Black's Instagram]

It remains to be seen how Malakai Black fares in his first on-screen movie role.

Malakai Black posted a picture of his jacked physique ahead of AEW All In 2024

All In 2024 is undoubtedly one of the most highly-anticipated pro wrestling events of the year. The pay-per-view has been loaded with a number of enormous title and non-title matches, and could also be the stage for Swerve Strickland retiring Bryan Danielson in their Title vs. Career match over the AEW World Championship.

As mentioned above, Malakai Black will also be in action in the squared circle at All In this Sunday, as he looks to regain the AEW World Trios Titles from The Patriarchy with Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a Four-way London Ladders Match. The House of Black member recently shared a picture of his jacked build on his Instagram story, seemingly demonstrating his incredible in-ring-shape ahead of the blockbuster match in Wembley Stadium.

"Road to Wembley," wrote Black in the caption.

Malakai Black shows off his physique [Credits: Black's Instagram]

It remains to be seen whether The House of Black will leave AEW All In 2024 as the new World Trios Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback