Malakai Black shares heartfelt message after the passing of a close friend

AEW star Malakai Black recently reacted to the tragic passing of a 40-year-old wrestler.

The star in question is Absolute Andy, who has won every major title at the German wrestling promotion, wXw. He is a wXw World Heavyweight Champion, wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion, wXw Shotgun Champion, 5-time wXw World Tag Team Champion, and a 16-carat Gold Winner.

wXw took to their Twitter account and announced that Andy passed away while battling an illness. Wrestlers all around the world, including Black, have reacted to the tragic news.

The former NXT Champion shared the following heartfelt message in his Instagram story:

"I'm so sorry my friend, thank you for the matches, laughs, and being a larger-than-life character. You were fantastic."

Malakai Black shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram story.

Malakai Black wasn’t the only star to pay tribute to Absolute Andy

The passing of Absolute Andy has shocked many wrestlers as the current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov sent a heartbreaking message to Absolute Andy.

The late Absolute Andy had a career that spanned almost 20 years and the latter faced off against many talented wrestlers during that time. Many of his coworkers respected the veteran and learned a lot by testing their metal against him.

When wXw official Twitter account revealed the tragic news, it shocked the wrestling world. Ilja Dragunov was one of the first to react to the post. The NXT Champion wrote:

"No words. This is a sad day. Thank you for everything Andy."

Ilja Dragunov has shared the ring with Andy on multiple occasions during his early days. Other than Dragunov, many other top names also had the honor of competing against Andy including Bryan Danielson, Gunther, and Timothy Thatcher.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Andy Ullman's family and friends.

