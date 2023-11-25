Wrestler passes away at only 40 years old; WWE champion reacts

WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov sent a heartbreaking message as a wrestler passed away at the age of 40.

The star in question is Andreas Ullman, also known as Absolute Andy. The late star's career spanned almost 20 years, during which he won every major title at German wrestling promotion wXw. He is a 16 Carat Gold Winner, wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion, wXw Shotgun Champion, 5-time wXw World Tag Team Champion, and wXw World Heavyweight Champion, the only wrestler to have all of these achievements on his resume.

wXw revealed on their official Twitter account that Andy succumbed to his prolonged battle with an illness, peacefully passing away in the company of his wife. WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov also reacted to the tragic news as he sent a heartbreaking message on social media.

"No words. This is a sad day. Thank you for everything Andy."

Expand Tweet

Ilja shared the ring with Absolute Andy on multiple occasions during his early days. Other than the NXT Champion, Timothy Thatcher, Gunther and Bryan Danielson are among those current or former WWE stars who have had the honor of standing across the ring from the late star.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send out condolences to Andy Ullman's friends and family.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here