Malakai Black shares his honest opinion on WWE's Gunther 

AEW star Malakai Black recently shared his honest opinion on WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General is arguably the most consistent big-match player in wrestling today. His historic 600+ day reign as IC Champion has firmly established him as a main eventer of the highest caliber. The Imperium leader will defend his title against the uber-popular Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 40 next month.

In a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Malakai Black lavished praise on Gunther, stating that he had never seen The Ring General in a bad match. The AEW star also explained how the IC Champion was an expert at conveying emotion in the ring without resorting to over-the-top antics.

"Wrestling needs less Michael Bay and more thought-provoking methodology. You take guys like Gunther, who are insanely good. I don’t think I’ve ever watched that man have a match that made me. He’s so incredibly good, and that is in a modern setting. He knows how to draw emotion out, and that’s why I’ve always been into character stuff and building stuff throughout these lenses of characters because it allows an audience member to connect from an emotional level, whether you agree or not with what he says or not says, and leaving it up for you to decide," said Gunther. [H/T: RingsideNews]

Booker T thinks Gunther could chase a World Title in WWE after WrestleMania 40

On the most episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about how The Ring General's IC Title reign could end at WrestleMania 40. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that if this were to come true, Gunther could finally be inserted into the World Title picture on RAW.

"So, I'm thinking from that perspective, Gunther's a guy that could lose it, and get it back, and go on another run. I mean, but that babyface chasing that heel is something that has always been a tool that we have used in this business, but the rabbit can only chase for so long. That's just the way it is. [I think it's time really for Gunther after WrestleMania to start looking at that World Title.] I mean, that's what I think too, but I'm not gonna say it," said Booker T.

Considering Gunther has elevated the Intercontinental Championship to unforeseen levels in WWE, there's little doubt he could also shine with the World Title.

