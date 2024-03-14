Gunther taking another big step in his WWE career after his championship match at WrestleMania should happen, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Gunther should move to the World Heavyweight Championship picture after WrestleMania XL.

The Ring General has held the Intercontinental Championship for 642 days as of this writing. After defeating several top challengers, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Jey Uso, the leader of Imperium is now set to defend his title against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. Zayn won the six-man Gauntlet match in the latest edition of RAW to become #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T thinks it is time for Gunther to chase the World Heavyweight Title after WrestleMania, pointing out that the crowd will "go nuts" if Sami Zaynendslly ends The Ring General's historic title reign at the Show of Shows.

"I see Gunther, he's done his job I think by making that title a title that could pretty much catapult you to the next level is giving it relevance again. I think the ultimate underdog going into this match is Sami Zayn and I'm gonna tell you right now if Sami Zayn wins that match, the crowd is going to go nuts," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"So, I'm thinking from that perspective, Gunther's a guy that could lose it and get it back and go on another run. I mean, but that babyface chasing that heel is something that has always been a tool that we have used in this business but the rabbit can only chase for so long. That's just the way it is. [I think it's time really for Gunther after WrestleMania to start looking at that World Title.] I mean, that's what I think too but I'm not gonna say it." [1:06:13 - 1:07:29]

Why was Sami Zayn legitimately upset after WWE RAW?

Last Monday, Sami Zayn won a gauntlet match on RAW to earn his shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. His last opponent was Chad Gable, who had previously had an impressive title match against the Ring General.

After Zayn's victory, many WWE fans expressed their disappointment at the result on social media, protesting that the leader of Alpha Academy should have challenged Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he had a conversation with Zayn on the plane last Tuesday, revealing that the former Honorary Uce was legitimately upset with the fans' reaction to his victory.

Sami Zayn has held the Intercontinental Championship three times. It would be interesting to see if the 39-year-old WWE Superstar could win his fourth at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Should Gunther drop the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.