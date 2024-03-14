Sami Zayn was legitimately upset after his victory over Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW for one reason, reveals WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about Sami Zayn's reaction to his latest victory.

The 39-year-old overcame several superstars, including Chad Gable, to win a Gauntlet Match on Monday Night RAW and earn a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Many fans expressed their displeasure at the result on social media, claiming the company should have let the leader of Alpha Academy win the contest to go head-to-head one more time with The Ring General.

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T detailed a recent conversation with Zayn, revealing that the latter was legitimately upset after qualifying to face Gunther because of fans' reactions on the internet.

"I talked to Sami Zayn actually on Tuesday morning. We were flying to Orlando and we were sitting next to each other on the plane. And I swear, the same thing like you just said, so many people was pulling for Chad Gable in that match and Sami, I said, 'Man, you know, what a match, man.' I said, 'What a match! You're gonna look back on this one day and say that was the one, that was the one that catapulted me to the next level, that was the one that put me in the light and let people see exactly what I can do,'" he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"He was so literally upset about the online heat that he got from the fans. He's like, 'Man, I thought the fans love me. And then next thing you know, I see all this stuff.' I say, 'Man, you can't listen to that white noise. You gotta think about how great that match was, and you're gonna look back on it one day and say: 'Man, that was some really, really good work that I did.' But he still, like I said, was feeling that heat. He let someone down just because the fans didn't think the match was as good as, you know. I thought it was." [56:32 - 57:38]

Booker T thinks Sami Zayn had to win on WWE RAW

Booker T also disclosed that he believes Sami Zayn was the right person to win the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW.

The current NXT color commentator argued that a match between The Ring General and Zayn would have a more compelling story than another fight between Chad Gable and Gunther.

"They could've done the thing all over again. But nobody really is gonna give Sami Zayn the edge over Gunther, you know, no matter what. So, that match right there is gonna have so much more of a compelling story. Of course, Chad Gable took him to the limit once. We know he's capable of going out there and beating Gunther. But we did not think Sami Zayn was gonna perhaps, you know, beat Chad like that. Me personally, I had a feeling it was gonna go that route just because it's just a much more compelling story with Sami Zayn."

Zayn joined forces with Kevin Owens to defeat The Usos and capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 39. It would be interesting to see if he can win another championship at this year's Show of Shows.

