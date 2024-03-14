Sami Zayn beat Chad Gable to face Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WWE WrestleMania for one reason, believes legend

A WWE Hall of Famer believes Sami Zayn was the right choice to challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

The former member of The Bloodline competed in a gauntlet match last Monday on RAW, during which he overcame Bronson Reed and Shinsuke Nakamura before pinning Chad Gable to earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at this year's Show of Shows. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently praised Zayn going over.

Although some fans protested that Gable should have won the gauntlet, Booker T believes Zayn is the right person to challenge The Ring General at The Showcase of the Immortals. The legend argued on his Hall of Fame podcast that Zayn's match against Gunther would have a more compelling story:

"I thought the right person won. A lot of people were pulling for Chad and I get it. I get it because Chad had the, you know, awesome match with Gunther. But I think Sami Zayn's moment has been lingering and lingering. We've been wondering what was gonna finally put him over that top. And I thought it was this match. So, for me, I thought the right person won. Of course, Chad could've won," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"They could've done the thing all over again. But nobody really is gonna give Sami Zayn the edge over Gunther, you know, no matter what. So, that match right there is gonna have so much more of a compelling story. Of course, Chad Gable took him to the limit once. We know he's capable of going out there and beating Gunther. But we did not think Sami Zayn was gonna perhaps, you know, beat Chad like that. Me personally, I had a feeling it was gonna go that route just because it's just a much more compelling story with Sami Zayn." [From 54:32 to 55:44]

Sami Zayn is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion

While Chad Gable never won a singles championship in WWE, Sami Zayn has held the NXT Championship and Intercontinental Title three times. His last Intercontinental Championship reign came in 2022 and lasted only 13 days before he lost the title to Ricochet on SmackDown.

About three months later, Gunther defeated Ricochet to capture the Intercontinental Championship. The leader of Imperium recently surpassed 640 days as champion. Over the past two years, he defeated several top challengers, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Jey Uso.

It will be interesting to see if the former Honorary Uce would be the one to end Gunther's historic championship reign and become a four-time Intercontinental Champion.

