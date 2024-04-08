Malakai Black shares an interesting post after Cody Rhodes' title win at WWE WrestleMania XL

The former NXT Champion Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) shared a post on social media after Cody Rhodes finished his story and won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 2.

Cody Rhodes finally finished the story and won the Undisputed title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The 'Bloodline Rules' main event of Night 2 was pure cinema, with multiple legends such as John Cena and The Undertaker coming to the aid of Cody by taking out The Bloodline.

Overall, it was undoubtedly one of the best 'Mania main events of all time and had a heartwarming ending. The realm of wrestling has been overwhelmed by Cody's big win. Aside from the millions of fans around the world, Rhodes' fellow wrestlers also reacted to his win. Current AEW star, Malakai Black also shared an interesting post about the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Back in 2021, Malakai had a personal rivalry with Cody in AEW, where he handed three consecutive losses to The American Nightmare. Black shared a picture of him kicking Rhodes in the face on his recent Instagram story, recalling their feud:

Malakai Black's Instagram story involving Rhodes

CM Punk warned Cody Rhodes after his WWE title win

As Cody Rhodes has finished his story and won the WWE Championship, the wrestling fans are over the moon. However, CM Punk also gave a little warning to Rhodes during the post-show interview with ESPN:

"He just earned his black belt. And unlike his finishing maneuver, we are no longer at a crossroads; I think the path is clear to possibly the Cody Rhodes era. But, I will warn him. It is much harder to stay on top than it is to get there. We all saw how hard it was for him to get there. There are a lot of people gunning for him."

Moreover, The American Nightmare's journey as a WWE Champion has just begun, and only time will tell what Triple H has in store for him in this reign.

