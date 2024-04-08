CM Punk sends a warning to Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 40

As predicted by many, Cody Rhodes finished his story and defeated Roman Reigns to become the new undisputed world champion at WrestleMania 40. While reacting to the win after the show, CM Punk warned Rhodes about his journey ahead.

The main event of night two of WrestleMania was a true spectacle that saw some iconic names show up to thwart The Bloodline. In the end, Cody Rhodes hit his finisher thrice to end the Tribal Chief's historic reign.

CM Punk and Charlotte Flair reacted to the top moments from the second day of WrestleMania XL on ESPN, and the former AEW Champion likened Rhodes' world title win to securing a black belt.

Punk, who is no stranger to being at the top, warned Cody Rhodes that cementing his position as champion and starting a new era is much more challenging than it sounds.

"Listen, a black belt is a white belt that didn't quit, right? He just earned his black belt. And unlike his finishing maneuver, we are no longer at a crossroads; I think the path is clear to possibly the Cody Rhodes era. But, I will warn him. It is much harder to stay on top than it is to get there. We all saw how hard it was for him to get there. There are a lot of people gunning for him." [4:24 onwards]

Charlotte Flair believes Cody Rhodes is just beginning his story

Cody Rhodes's win of the most prestigious prize in WWE has been in the making for years. Charlotte Flair has known Rhodes for a while and felt the American Nightmare's story was just in its early stages.

Rhodes is finally at the promised land and has earned it through perseverance and resilience.

Charlotte Flair recalled Cody's struggles and how the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion had to leave the company to prove to everybody that he belonged with the best in the business.

The Queen had the following to say about what's next for Rhodes:

"I really think his story is just beginning. He is exactly where he should be. But the biggest takeaway is Cody was here. He went away and came back. Kind of like Paul Heyman's speech at the Hall of Fame. People kept telling him no, or things kept failing, and that never waivered either person's confidence. Cody is a testament to knowing your worth." [3:38 onwards]

Rhodes might have finished one story, but another one should hopefully be even more thrilling in the aftermath of a monumental WrestleMania.

Please credit ESPN and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE