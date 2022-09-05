Create

Malakai Black surprisingly suffers a pinfall loss at All Out amid rumors of him leaving AEW

Malakai Black was pinned at AEW All Out
Soumik Datta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 05, 2022 09:31 AM IST

The House of Black has suffered yet another loss in AEW. This time, Malakai Black's faction was beaten by Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin at All Out.

It was recently reported that Black had asked for his AEW release and amid rumors of him possibly leaving the company, the former WWE Superstar suffered a pinfall loss.

Darby Allin launches himself into Buddy Matthews on the outside! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com https://t.co/B5Tbl6LmNJ

Black was pinned by Allin after getting misted into the face by The Icon in the closing stages of the match. In doing so, the trio of Darby, Sting, and Miro secured the win at All Out.

Sting with the mist on Malakai Black! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com https://t.co/2Xoc6HLDbJ

The House of Black recently lost to the Dark Order in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, courtesy to Miro for interference. The faction is yet to win its first championship in the promotion, despite being major fan favorites.

Regardless, the veteran Sting is still unbeaten in AEW and it now remains to be seen what's next in store for him and Allin. Going forward, fans will also keep a close eye on Miro.

