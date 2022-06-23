"Couldn't get the job done"- Malakai Black blasts top AEW star for falling short against him

AEW star Malakai Black recently stamped heavy shots on Penta Oscuro ahead of their scheduled match on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The House of Black has been involved in a heated feud against Death Triangle, the trio of Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix and PAC. After getting sprayed with black mist, Penta pulled a black mask from a grave before claiming that "Penta Oscuro" would rise to defeat Malakai Black. The two foes are scheduled to collide Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Speaking with the Milwaukee Record, the House of Black leader blasted Oscuro for failing to beat him in their past encounters.

"I’m very acquainted with Penta. Even prior to adapting who I am now, I’ve had multiple run-ins with him. He’s an individual that felt, even though we changed him, that he needed to change with what we did to him in order to defeat us and he still couldn’t get the job done," said Black. (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

The former NXT Champion also shared his belief that a potential victory for Oscuro would be meaningless.

"He called me a clown that pretends to be a bad guy. So, that’s the guy that will beat him. Now, in the almost impossible event that he beats me, then what does his victory mean? His victory would mean nothing for him and nothing for the fans."

Malakai Black acknowledges Penta Oscuro as a dangerous competitor

Malakai Black has a shot at becoming the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door on June 26. He will lock horns with Penta Oscuro on this week's Dynamite, with the winner advancing to the pay-per-view. There, a four-way match featuring PAC, Miro, Tomohiro Ishii and Malakai/Penta will determine the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion.

Ahead of their singles clash, Black credited Oscuro for being a legimitate threat to deal with:

"As where I will absolutely acknowledge the fact that Penta is a very talented and dangerous competitor. I do not go into that fight with him blind. I know exactly what he is capable of and I know exactly how to handle him. I will go into this knowing that he’s a very dangerous individual," said Black. (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Black also stated that he's defeated Penta four times but the latter has yet to learn his lesson.

Malakai Black and Penta Oscuro are two of the most unique characters in wrestling, and they are lauded for their terrific in-ring skills. Tune in to Dynamite to witness the buzzworthy match between the two enemies!

