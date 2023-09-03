Malakai Black and Thunder Rosa like an interesting post after CM Punk's AEW firing

Current AEW stars, Malakai Black and Thunder Rosa, seemingly made their stand clear by liking an Instagram post by CM Punk's close friend, after Punk was fired by AEW earlier.

It is hard to belive, but CM Punk is now considered a former AEW star, after getting fired from the promotion by CEO and President, Tony Khan. The consequences were the results of a backstage drama involving Punk and Jack Perry at the All In event last Sunday, where the Second City Saint reportedly lunged onto Khan as well.

Following the news of Punk's firing, the whole wrestling community is coming up with both positive and negative reactions. Furthermore, one of Punk's closest, long-time friend, and popular musician, Lars Frederiksen shared a heartfelt and controverisal message for the Best in the World, on Instagram following his release.

The post, where Lars shared his childhood picture with Punk and a long note, has now been deleted for unknown reasons. He described how the Voice of the Voiceless belongs with the family and not there. Furthermore, current AEW wrestlers, Malakai black and Thunder Rosa liked the Insta post before getting deleted as well.

Moreover, consdering the actions of Malakai and Rosa, they seem to have no issues with CM Punk in AEW, and would've loved to have him for longer.

