"Malakai going to greener pastures," "Does nothing for me" - Fans react after House of Black's new name in AEW seemingly gets revealed

The House of Black is one of the major factions in AEW. However, after the reported departure of Malakai Black, the group seems to be moving in a different direction. Brody King of the faction recently filed a trademark for 'Hounds of Hell' which could be the new name of the group. The fans have shared their reactions to the potential name.

The past week has been all about Malakai Black after multiple reports emerged about his departure from AEW. Black signed with the promotion in 2021 and had a decent run. There have been hints that he has left the company from stars like Will Ospreay and Cope who have encouraged the faction to move on without the former NXT Champion. Brody King recently trademarked the 'Hounds of Hell' term, leading many to believe that this will replace The House of Black's name.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan shared the screenshot of Brody King's trademark of the 'Hounds of Hell' name.

However, fans are not thrilled about the potential new name for The House of Black after Malakai Black's rumored departure:

The fans shared their own names for The House of Black and are hopeful that the trio will have a great run without the former NXT Champion:

"House of Kings or Hound of Kings would have been even cooler," tweeted a fan.

"Actually a fire name for a group," wrote another.

"The sky’s the limit for these three," this fan wrote.

AEW star Julia Hart on the future of The House of Black

The House of Black dominated AEW for the past few years. Malakai Black formed the group in 2021 and added Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart to the faction. The House of Black are former World Trios Champions and the group are also making their marks in singles competition in AEW.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, The House of Black's Julia Hart spoke about the reported departure of Malakai Black from All Elite Wrestling. Hart ensured the group would do fine without Malakai Black and wished the veteran well for his future:

''So it’s just, whatever happens, happens. And I’m happy for him no matter what happens, and I think House of Black will be okay. No matter what happens, I’ll keep destroying the women’s locker room. Brody and Buddy will destroy the men’s lockeroom. Everything will be okay. And I’m happy for everybody no matter what.”

The fans will have to wait and see what the future has in store for Malakai Black.

