Male AEW star agrees to fight Mercedes Mone

A male AEW star has agreed to fight Mercedes Mone.

Serpectico has been part of the AEW roster for a couple of years. During his time on AEW, he mainly competed on AEW Dark, with occasional televised appearances on Rampage and Collision.

When a fan suggested that the former WWE star should fight Serpentico, the 40-year-old immediately agreed to have the match:

"ok fine," tweeted Serpentico.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Since arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone has only cut promos and not competed in an official match. However, she got physical in the ring against Julia Hart and Skye Blue and expressed unfinished business with Willow Nightingale.

Matt Hardy feels like Mercedes Mone's debut should've been advertised

Mercedes shocked the world a couple of weeks ago when she showed up at AEW Dynamite: Big Business. Although there were plenty of rumors about her impending debut, AEW didn't officially advertise her appearance, which Matt Hardy feels was a mistake.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE star said that he would've advertise Mercedes' debut instead of keeping it a secret:

"Looking back in hindsight I wish it would have been advertised --- and that's not even looking back in hindsight, I wish it would've been advertised before she was even there. It was to mirror Punk's debut when he showed up at 'AEW Rampage.'"

He continued:

"And I feel like it would've been even more impactful if you would've just gone ahead and got it out there, and that would've been for the casual fans. I would've hammered it home, 'Mercedes Mone is debuting. Oh, that's the girl that was Sasha Banks!' That would be my only criticism." [H/T WrestlingINC]

It will be interesting to see Mercedes compete in her first match in AEW and how she will fare.

Poll : Do you think Mercedes Mone will win the AEW Women's Championship? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion