WWE legend points out how Mercedes Mone’s (fka Sasha Banks) AEW debut could have been "more impactful"

A former WWE Tag Team Champion shared his thoughts on Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) AEW debut and also suggested what he would have done differently to make it more special.

The legend in question is the current All Elite star Matt Hardy. Mercedes Mone made her most anticipated AEW debut on Dynamite Big Business in her hometown, Boston. It was a great moment as the former IWGP Women's Champion was welcomed with a humungous pop, with the crowd chanting, "CEO." However, Matt Hardy feels there was still an issue with Mone's grand debut.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy recently, Matt said that he would have advertised Mercedes' debut despite AEW going the CM Punk route:

"Looking back in hindsight I wish it would have been advertised --- and that's not even looking back in hindsight, I wish it would've been advertised before she was even there. It was to mirror Punk's debut when he showed up at 'AEW Rampage.'"

Matt further added:

"And I feel like it would've been even more impactful if you would've just gone ahead and got it out there, and that would've been for the casual fans. I would've hammered it home, 'Mercedes Mone is debuting. Oh, that's the girl that was Sasha Banks!' That would be my only criticism." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Matt Hardy wanted Mercedes Mone to feature more on Dynamite Big Business

Former WWE star Matt Hardy also praised the idea of Mercedes opening the show with her debut. However, the 49-year-old also admitted that The CEO should have featured more throughout Dynamite Big Business.

"I'm glad she started the show, kicked it off. I would've liked to see her used through the show a little more, especially if she was gonna come back at the end. I feel like you make this the Mercedes Mone show." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Moreover, Mercedes has also initiated her return by stating that she has unfinished business with Willow Nightingale, and it remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for her.

