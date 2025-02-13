Male AEW star regrets turning down Harley Cameron's advances

A top AEW star has just recently shown support for Harley Cameron's sudden rise in the promotion. He then shared how he felt like he should have accepted her flirtatious advances in the past. This was a member of the former Acclaimed faction, Anthony Bowens.

The Australian star has become one of the adored names on the roster. She began her time with the company as the manager for QTV, before moving on as Saraya's sidekick in The Outcasts. Harley has since then been riding solo due to the former WWE Diva's absence from the promotion. She has since gone on to become a comic relief and a multi-talented member of the promotion.

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, a video segment of hers was shown as she had one final song and heartfelt message for Mercedes Moné, whom she was challenging this weekend at AEW Grand Slam Australia for the TBS Championship.

Anthony Bowens was one of those who reacted to her segment, and he mentioned how he was rooting for Harley Cameron this weekend. He then brought up the past and mentioned how she had briefly tried flirting with him one and a half years ago when The Acclaimed and QTV were feuding. He felt that he should have considered saying yes in the past.

"I’m rooting for @harleycameron_ Maybe I should have said yes? 😅 #AEWDynamite," Bowens posted.

What happened between Anthony Bowens and Harley Cameron?

Back in June 2023, Harley confronted The Acclaimed on behalf of her group and even challenged them to a rap battle.

She sneakily included some lyrics hinting at hitting on Anthony Bowens, claiming that they would be a great couple and could have a nice family. This was not the first time she had done so as there had been hints of her being interested in him, in the weeks leading up to the segment.

He ended up turning her down right away, as he told her that he was gay. Bowens was surprised that she did not see that it was obvious based on his in-ring gear.

Harley has gone through a major change since then and has now become a star who fans look forward to seeing on their screens. She has entertained them week after week, and many will be on her side when she challenges The CEO this weekend at Grand Slam Australia.

