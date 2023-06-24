Top AEW star breaks silence after stating he is LGBTQ on Rampage

A top AEW star recently took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message with his fans following his latest appearance on Rampage.

Anthony Bowens is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. However, this aspect of his life has not been mentioned in AEW programming for the most part. That is until this past Friday's Rampage.

The Acclaimed member was involved in a segment with the QTV crew. Harley Cameron insisted that Bowens was infatuated with her, a remark the former Tag Team Champion quickly shut down:

"Very, very serious question: Did you get kicked too many times in the head by a kangaroo when you were a kid?" Bowens said. "Because I don't know if you can see my gear. Lady, I'm gay."

The crowd then erupted with "he's gay" chants, for which The Five-Tool Player later shared his appreciation.

"If ya told me years ago, I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy. It’s pretty cool to see how far we’ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride #AEWRampage," Bowens tweeted.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are still chasing AEW gold

On the premiere episode of Collision last Saturday, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn made their intentions clear as far as the Trios Championships are concerned. They had an in-ring promo with Tony Schiavone in which they said that they will continue pursuing the titles despite their previous loss to The House of Black.

Jim Cornette praised this segment for being simple and allowing for the popular trio to get some TV time. As usual, the stars were met with a positive reception from the live crowd.

Whether this possible dream match comes to fruition remains to be seen. However, given the run of momentum both factions are currently enjoying, Tony Khan would be best served to make it happen.

