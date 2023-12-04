“Man has an eye for talent” - Current WWE Superstar gives props to Mark Henry 

A new WWE signee has praised AEW coach Mark Henry. The star in question is Jade Cargill.

In an interview with Out of Character, ring announcer Samantha Irvin talked about how Mark Henry got the former a job in WWE. Recently, Samantha Irvin posted a pic of her and Cargill on Twitter.

To this tweet, the former TBS Champion thanked the World's Strongest Man for bringing Irvin to the promotion.

"We are very thankful for you @TheMarkHenry. Man has an eye for talent," wrote Jade Cargill.

Expand Tweet

Mark Henry thinks CM Punk's RAW promo came from heart

Some fans and critics have been making fun of CM Punk's RAW promo as he called WWE his home, despite their decade-long issues.

While some are laughing, The World's Strongest Man gave his thoughts on the promo while speaking to Busted Open Radio.

"I enjoyed the promo. I thought it was very informative. I thought it was real, and there were people that didn't like the fact that he said 'home.' Let me remind y'all, they always say 'home is where the heart is,' so if his heart was there, and his heart was broken, what do you do when your heart is broken? Scorched earth. You let the world know that your heart is hurt, and you want everybody else to feel pain too," said Henry.

He continued :

So it seemed like [Punk spoke] with a sound mind and a comfortable heart. Now you get a Punk that's not worried about sticking it to you, but you get a CM Punk that's like, 'I am who I am,' and that's basically the promo that he cut. It was like Popeye on steroids," continued Mark.

Fans cannot wait to see Jade Cargill make her debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

When do you think will the latter debut? Let us know in the comments section below.