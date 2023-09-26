"Man, this stings" - Brandi Rhodes reveals her biggest regret after AEW exit

Brandi Rhodes shockingly left AEW in 2022 alongside Cody Rhodes, who later jumped ship to WWE. Recently, Brandi touched on her future in pro wrestling and noted that it ended before she originally planned for it to end.

Brandi's in-ring career soared once she and Cody debuted in AEW, and early on, she even seemed to be at the head of the division. However, she never won championship gold and has since retired without having a grand farewell match.

During her recent interview on Ring The Belle, Brandi Rhodes opened up about retiring earlier from pro wrestling than she originally planned to.

"I did not plan to continue to wrestle beyond 40, and I'm now 40. Wrapping up the wrestling a year early [was] not so hard, because I already had that in mind."

Brandi continued:

"[The] Chief Brand Officer thing was something that I thought I could do for a really long time, so that was the part that was kind of like, 'Man, this stings.' Because that work was so great to be able to do." (H/T WrestlingInc)

While her future in pro wrestling seems to be over for now, Brandi Rhodes noted that she would return "in a heartbeat" for an unlikely clash between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match alongside Cody Rhodes.

Brandi Rhodes might never return to pro wrestling or WWE due to her yoga studio

Since her retirement and the birth of their first child, Brandi hasn't sat idly by. She's currently running a yoga/pilates studio, where she keeps fit and interacts with new people. While she was still the CBO of AEW, Rhodes got involved with KultureCity (a Nonprofit organization).

Sadly, upon departing from her role, she had to give up her responsibilities with the organization, but during the same interview, she revealed that her studio now fills this void.

"That’s what I loved to do and again, that’s why moving into this direction of having the yoga/Pilates studio, being able to make things happen for people that they wouldn’t be able to do on their own, that’s what I wanna do. That’s what I like to do." (H/T POST Wrestling)

At this stage, it doesn't seem like Brandi Rhodes will ever return to the industry, but, as they say in pro wrestling, "Never say never." Only time will tell, and her loyal followers will simply have to stay tuned to find out.