"Mandy Rose will end up in AEW" - Fans react to the idea of former NXT Women's Champion joining Tony Khan's company following alleged WWE release

Fans have called for Mandy Rose to join AEW after news broke of her WWE release.
Mandy Rose lost her NXT Women's title during this week's Tuesday night show after Roxanne Perez made the challenge. She earned her title opportunity by winning Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Despite holding the title for a record 413 days, Rose was powerless to resist after a single Pop Rox for the pinfall victory.
Fans were recently shocked after the news broke that WWE had released Mandy Rose. The abrupt departure marked the end of a seven-year tenure after earning her way into the company via Tough Enough.
Unsurprisingly, her release prompted fans to speculate what her next steps could be. A number of calls were made for her to join AEW, as so many have done before.
Some pointed out potential feuds for the former NXT Women's Champion, such as fellow released star Athena.
Most fans have made the case that such a tenure champion deserves better, and AEW could offer that. Others had ideas for her potential debut, especially considering Saraya is teasing a mystery partner for the January 11th episode of Dynamite.
Where would you like to see Mandy Rose show up? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
