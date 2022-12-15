"Mandy Rose will end up in AEW" - Fans react to the idea of former NXT Women's Champion joining Tony Khan's company following alleged WWE release

Fans have called for Mandy Rose to join AEW after news broke of her WWE release.

Mandy Rose lost her NXT Women's title during this week's Tuesday night show after Roxanne Perez made the challenge. She earned her title opportunity by winning Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Despite holding the title for a record 413 days, Rose was powerless to resist after a single Pop Rox for the pinfall victory.

Fans were recently shocked after the news broke that WWE had released Mandy Rose. The abrupt departure marked the end of a seven-year tenure after earning her way into the company via Tough Enough.

Unsurprisingly, her release prompted fans to speculate what her next steps could be. A number of calls were made for her to join AEW, as so many have done before.

𝙎𝙈𝙄𝙏𝙃𝙔 @lufcsmithy1984 #MandyRose Mandy Rose will end up in AEW now after that release. #AEW Mandy Rose will end up in AEW now after that release. #AEW #MandyRose

Some pointed out potential feuds for the former NXT Women's Champion, such as fellow released star Athena.

Walter Ball @yourWaltBall I hope Mandy Rose debuts in AEW by laying out Kenny Omega with a V-Trigger. I hope Mandy Rose debuts in AEW by laying out Kenny Omega with a V-Trigger. 😂

Chance Brown @Chance_Taker23 @WWE_MandyRose please set your sights on @AEW . You put in too much work and dedication to not be on a premier program. @WWE_MandyRose please set your sights on @AEW. You put in too much work and dedication to not be on a premier program.

Tiago Oliveira @euatiago2 @WWE_MandyRose Mandy, go to a place where you can be truly appreciated, getting fired for your photos on Onlyfans is very silly, sorry for you, I hope you go to AEW, there you can work without this problem, Toni and Tay are examples of that. @WWE_MandyRose Mandy, go to a place where you can be truly appreciated, getting fired for your photos on Onlyfans is very silly, sorry for you, I hope you go to AEW, there you can work without this problem, Toni and Tay are examples of that.

Matt Murphy @MattMurph24 I hope Mandy Rose goes to AEW now and kills it. I hope Mandy Rose goes to AEW now and kills it.

𝕴𝖘𝖑𝖆 🏳️‍⚧️ @DeMomolos oh cool Mandy rose is going to be the latest big signing for AEW’s “Job to Jade on Friday” division oh cool Mandy rose is going to be the latest big signing for AEW’s “Job to Jade on Friday” division

AEW🏆Jamie Hayter my champion🏆✂The Acclaimed✂🏆 @JaxIrvin Lets be clear about this: Toni Storm got OF, Tay Melo got OF, both are working fine with AEW. Mandy Rose can work in AEW, no problem at all there. Everything is fine there than that other company where you were in. @WWE_MandyRose Lets be clear about this: Toni Storm got OF, Tay Melo got OF, both are working fine with AEW. Mandy Rose can work in AEW, no problem at all there. Everything is fine there than that other company where you were in. @WWE_MandyRose

WrestleStanzzz Newzzz @WrestleStan22



Maybe she's Saraya's partner



Cue the Mandy Rose to AEW chatMaybe she's Saraya's partner Cue the Mandy Rose to AEW chatMaybe she's Saraya's partner😏 https://t.co/SSfXXORc5Z

Most fans have made the case that such a tenure champion deserves better, and AEW could offer that. Others had ideas for her potential debut, especially considering Saraya is teasing a mystery partner for the January 11th episode of Dynamite.

Where would you like to see Mandy Rose show up? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

