Maria Kanellis shares serious health update amid AEW absence

Former 24/7 Champion Maria Kanellis recently shared a serious health update. This comes amid her absence from AEW TV. Maria first made a name for herself in the WWE. Despite her lack of in-ring skills at the time, she was a fan favorite due to her girl-next-door attitude. After spending a couple of years with the Stamford-based promotion during her second stint, she left the company with her husband Mike Bennett.

Since then, she has been plying her trade in the independent circuit but mainly acts as a valet for Mike Bennett on ROH and AEW. However, in recent months, she hasn't been seen on AEW television.

A while ago, Maria announced on social media that a mass was discovered on her adrenal gland and she was going to get the medical attention she needed. Recently on Instagram, the former WWE star provided an update on her medical condition.

Trending

Check out her post below:

"Just got some test results back… from what I can tell my adrenal mass is hormone producing. I’ll get a more clear picture on September 3rd. But, one of the symptoms of the over production of a particular hormone was hands and feet tingling which has been something I have been trying to figure out for months!!! I’m hopeful that this surgery will take care of some or all of my symptoms. Anyways I’m having this drink because Mike is back and I’m starting to get some answers."

Maria Kanellis just provided a major life update

Maria Kanellis made a name for herself through the professional wrestling business. However, it looks like she is expanding her horizons as she undergoes treatment and steps away from the ring.

Maria took to social media recently to announce that she will be pursuing her MBA degree from Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. She also mentioned that this is the next chapter of her life.

Check out her tweet here:

"Masters in Business Administration here I come!!! During the pandemic I started a graduate program but was unable to complete it because, life happens. I am excited to be starting this program as my sister is an alumni of UofI and so is my boss. Plus @aew has a tuition reimbursement program!!! It’s going to be difficult but it’s time for the next chapter!!! Chieeeeeeeeeeef!!! #WeAreGies #GiesiMBA #UniversityofIllinois," Maria Kanellis wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Maria will make her return to professional wrestling after these recent developments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback