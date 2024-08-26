AEW star Maria Kanellis gives a huge life update amid absence

Maria Kanellis-Bennett is currently part of the AEW and ROH roster. The mother-of-two also stays busy with non-wrestling work and has just checked in with a major update for her fans.

The First Lady's wrestling journey began with the 2004 Diva Search. She placed fifth but earned a WWE developmental contract, and went on to work as a wrestler, manager, interviewer, model, and singer, among other roles. The 2009 Diva of the Year joined Tony Khan's promotions in October 2022. Maria was managing husband Mike Bennett and Matt Taven as The Kingdom, but quietly left AEW's Undisputed Kingdom faction and now manages Griff Garrison and Cole Karter in ROH.

Kanellis took to X/Twitter today to announce that she's now going for her Master of Business Administration from Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. She touted how All Elite Wrestling has a tuition reimbursement program that she will be taking advantage of, and how Tony Khan is a UofI alumni.

"Masters in Business Administration here I come!!! During the pandemic I started a graduate program but was unable to complete it because, life happens. I am excited to be starting this program as my sister is an alumni of UofI and so is my boss. Plus @aew has a tuition reimbursement program!!! It’s going to be difficult but it’s time for the next chapter!!! Chieeeeeeeeeeef!!! #WeAreGies #GiesiMBA #UniversityofIllinois," Maria Kanellis wrote with the graphic below.

Kanellis has been public about continuing her education over the years. WWE announced her as one of its 2013 Talent Scholarships, which she used to obtain a Sports, Entertainment, & Event Management degree from Johnson & Wales University in May 2017.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 full details

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that they are returning to London in 2025 for a major pay-per-view. However, it will not be All In for the third straight year as the fourth annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is headed overseas.

Forbidden Door IV has been announced for Sunday, August 24, 2025, in London, England. The venue has not been confirmed, but it's believed they will choose another location besides Wembley Stadium.

The first Forbidden Door 2025 teaser indicates that AEW and NJPW may open their forbidden door to some of the top UK promotions, perhaps such as RevPro. This year's event featured All Elite, New Japan, CMLL, and Stardom wrestlers.

