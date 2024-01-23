Current AEW star Mariah May recently called out a former WWE star on social media for behaving like an online stalker with her.

Deonna Purazzo seemed to have incurred the wrath of May on social media. Deonna was recently revealed as the latest signing of Tony Khan's promotion. She is known for her time in TNA and WWE. Prior to her official debut, Purazzo featured in an AEW ring on a few occasions.

Recently, Deonna took to the X/Twitter to unveil her new All Elite theme song, Throne of Gold, and urged fans to add it to their playlists. Reacting to her own tweet, Purazzo mentioned and added a CC to her fellow AEW star, Mariah May, which was perhaps a way to tease her friend online.

Mariah called out Deonna, stating that the latter was giving out "crazy, obsessed stalker" vibes.

"?????????????????????? you’re giving me crazy obsessed stalker fan vibes 🥴," May wrote.

Mariah May recently recalled her WWE tryout

When Mariah May left Stardom, she became the hottest free agent in wrestling, and AEW managed to get her to sign on the dotted line. Speaking on Talk is Jericho recently, May recollected how the NXT UK tryout was important in her career:

“Yeah, I did. I had a tryout with them. I had three matches and they asked me to do a tryout and I was like, ‘What?’. I thought it was for WWE, but I think it was actually for NXT UK, which is different, cause I’m not sure I would have ever signed there. With WWE, I would’ve signed early on because there is a PC and you’re gonna train and stuff. I had a tryout with them then and Sarah Stock gave me the advice to go and travel.” [H/T Fightful]

Meanwhile, Mariah May is in an alliance with current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm on TV. Purrazzo seems to be eyeing the title. It remains to be seen how the feud will pan out.

