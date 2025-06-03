Mariah May debuting in WWE as a heel and facing top star is possible, feels analyst

A WWE analyst reflected on Mariah May possibly making her move to the Stamford-based promotion and feuding with a top star. He also pitched the idea for May's onscreen character.

The 26-year-old gained prominence during her two-year run in All Elite Wrestling. However, she was recently removed from AEW's official roster page, hinting at her departure. The Glamour has been rumored to be heading to WWE for the past few months as well. Popular analyst Sam Roberts recently pitched an interesting creative idea for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts expressed his desire to see Mariah May in the sports entertainment juggernaut as a heel and also pitched the idea of a feud with Tiffany Stratton:

"I hope the rumors are true, I would love to see Mariah May get in there. I mean, Mariah as a villain is just so good... I think Mariah May versus Tiffany Stratton would be great. Like, just as Tiffany Stratton is showing some humility, just as Tiffany Stratton is being a babyface, you have Mariah May come in and steal all of her thunder." [52:30-52:57]

Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown, and it will be interesting to see if Mariah May joins the SmackDown roster and feuds with her for a potential dream match.

WWE analyst pitched another major feud for Mariah May

Sam Roberts also pitched another potential dream feud for Mariah May against former women's champion Charlotte Flair. Sam believes that the potential feud between Charlotte and Mariah is already built in:

"The idea I mean she's got a built in rivalry with Charlotte, coming in and just commanding all the attention for herself. There's a lot that Mariah May can do in WWE. So if the rumors are true, I'm very excited about what is potentially happening." [52:58-53:14]

Only time will tell whether fans will see Mariah May in the Stamford-based promotion now that she has left AEW.

Please credit 'Notsam Wrestling' and give an H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

