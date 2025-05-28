Mariah May drops a massive tease ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW star Mariah May recently hinted at making a comeback ahead of the upcoming edition of Dynamite. Fans have been wondering where the Glamor went since this year's Revolution pay-per-view. Many believe she might be waiting for her contract to expire so she can join WWE.

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion has been absent from the promotion for almost three months. Amidst her hiatus, it was reported that the Women from Hell's contract is set to expire in just a few months. Also, WWE reportedly showed interest in signing her. Many believed Double or Nothing was the perfect opportunity for her return. However, she was nowhere to be seen.

Ahead of Dynamite, Mariah May posted a picture holding the AEW Women's World Championship, which Toni Storm currently holds. Amid May's absence, this tease of her returning to possibly challenge Storm is massive for the fans.

Ad

Trending

"Woman from hell," she wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dutch Mantell didn't like Mariah May's last contest

The former AEW Women's World Champion wrestled Toni Storm at the Revolution pay-per-view. The third match of their trilogy featured lots of blood.

While speaking with Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the Dutch claimed that he wasn't a fan of Mariah and Toni bleeding during the match.

"I don't like it. I don't like the females... I mean, my God, I don't like the women bleeding, I really don't. Yeah, I don't like that at all, the reason I don't... guys? OK, but then sometimes they go to the extreme, which... I don't think the kids need to see that, I really don't, and I damn sure don't want to see... I don't take a perverse pleasure in seeing women bleeding," he said.

Ad

It remains to be seen when Mariah May will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion or if she has chosen the global sports entertainment juggernaut as her new home. Only time will tell!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More