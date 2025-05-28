Mariah May finally confirms her AEW status

AEW star Mariah May has been one of the fastest-rising stars. Making her debut in 2023, she captured gold in the next year, on one of the biggest stages AEW has to offer: All In. However, things were looking bleak for the Glamour in 2025. The former AEW Women's World Champion dropped the title to Toni Storm at Grand Slam Australia.

In their third match, the Timeless Star once again defeated the Women from Hell at Revolution. The latter hasn't been seen in the company since then. Mariah May's status has been unclear, and reports claimed that Glamour's contract will expire this year. Some reports also claimed that WWE had shown a major interest in her and was looking to sign her if she became a free agent.

Since the reports surfaced, fans have been wondering if Mariah May is still signed to AEW. The absent star has been active on X/Twitter for a while now and dropped some cryptic notes. When a user called her jobless, she claimed that she still has a job, which means Mariah is still All Elite.

"I STILL HAVE A JOB," May exclaimed.

Jim Cornette believes Tony Khan should bring back Mariah May

The Women from Hell's feud with Timeless Toni Storm became one of the biggest attractions in AEW last year. Jim Cornette feels like the AEW President should bring her back.

While speaking on his Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran said that Tony could extract another high-caliber match from the two women before Mariah exits AEW.

"If she's got six more months, but I think she's leaving, I'm gonna bring her back, she's gonna do another job for Toni Storm. I think I can beat you, you give me a rematch, I'll beat her again and then instead of beating her like a drum, which many... promoters would have done in the past when somebody is leaving especially if its not cordial, then you pick maybe one other girl to get a brief program with just for her to put that girl over too," he said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Glamour.

