Mariah May leaves a 1-word response to fan claiming they miss her amid AEW exit rumors

By N.S Walia
Modified Apr 25, 2025 11:00 GMT
Mariah May rose to prominence as a top AEW star
Mariah May rose to prominence as a top AEW star (Image via Mariah May's X)

Mariah May has become one of the most popular AEW stars since her debut in 2023. Amidst her extended absence and major rumors suggesting her departure, she responded to a fan who claimed to have been missing her.

The Glamour's stint in AEW since last year's All In has been remarkable. She reigned as the Women's World Champion and had an intense rivalry with her former mentor, Timeless Toni Storm, which culminated at the Revolution pay-per-view in the gruesome 'Hollywood Ending.'

Furthermore, there have been numerous rumors and speculations that Mariah May is leaving the company to join WWE. Amid the rumors, one of her fans expressed that they missed her on All Elite Wrestling television. The Glamour saw the comment and left a one-word response on X.

also-read-trending Trending
"Same."
A WCW legend claimed that Mariah May was sick of her stint in AEW

Mariah May has been absent from AEW for a few months. Amid many people weighing in on her situation, WCW legend Konnan joined the conversation with his own opinion about the former Women's World Champion.

He believed May was no longer happy in All Elite Wrestling and more inclined to join WWE, led by CCO Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. He also added that her inclination towards the global juggernaut might be because WWE offered more perks than AEW did.

"She is also sick as a performer, you see what the other people are doing, cause we did, and bro, they're like, 'That place is hot, they are using everybody right, they're telling that if I come in, I might start a program. Let's say an example I might start a program with Charlotte, you know [right].' They got so many things to offer that AEW doesn't. AEW is good, if WWE doesn't want you right now, right, or to get WWE to look at you, who really wants to stay there?" Konnan said. [5:17-5:50]
With Mariah May's future uncertain at the moment, it remains to be seen where The Glamour will appear next.

Edited by Arsh Das
