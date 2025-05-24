Mariah May sends a cryptic five-word message ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2025 

Mariah May's future has been uncertain since her last AEW appearance on television. As she continues to be on hiatus, The Glamour dropped a cryptic message, leaving the fans speculating about her next move.

The former Women's World Champion last appeared at the Revolution pay-per-view. She faced her arch rival, 'Timeless' Toni Storm, in the infamous Hollywood Ending match, where she failed to dethrone her and win back the championship, thereby ending their feud.

Moreover, there have been major speculations regarding May leaving AEW to join rival promotion WWE, upon the end of her contract later this summer. Toni Storm's former protege has herself stated that her goal has been to become a part of the Stamford-based promotion.

Amid May's extended absence, she took to her X to drop photos from her title match against Toni Storm at last year's AEW All In event with a cryptic message.

Veteran journalist believes WWE would want to sign Mariah May

Last month, it was reported that The Glamour would not be re-signing with All Elite Wrestling. Mariah May's remarkable success does make her a top prospect for WWE to sign to their roster.

During a Q&A session on WrestleVotes, veteran journalist Bill Apter believed that the global juggernaut would make a huge bid to sign May to their roster after she becomes a free agent.

“Nothing more than what we reported on WrestleVotes right here, that WWE will be extremely active when she's available. They're gonna throw everything at her that they can in hopes that they land her. That's the latest that we've had. We'll see once the negotiations really kick in.”

However, these are all speculations at the moment. With Mariah May's next move yet to be seen, it will be interesting to see if she turns to AEW or chooses to begin a new journey with WWE.

