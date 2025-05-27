Mariah May sends a message after Mina Shirakawa fails to defeat Toni Storm at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Mariah May sent a message to Mina Shirakawa after she failed to defeat Toni Storm at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. This was a tongue-in-cheek comment and will be very relevant in the future.

The returning Shirakawa faced Toni Storm in a singles match at Double or Nothing. Despite putting on a great show, the Japanese star could not secure the win. Storm continued her reign as the AEW Women's World Champion, leaving Mina with nothing.

Mariah May has a history with both women, and following the result, the former AEW Women’s World Champion sent a message to her former best friend. Taking to X/Twitter, she wrote:

“girl can’t hold on to a title or a woman.”

It is interesting to see Mariah slowly make her way back into contention, and it will be intriguing to see how she comes back and gets involved in this storyline.

Mariah May responds to rumors of her dating Nick Wayne

Mariah May is quite the character, and she leaves no stone unturned when it comes to getting her fans to talk about her. In recent weeks, rumors have circulated suggesting that she is dating Nick Wayne.

However, in classic fashion, Mariah put those rumors to rest and also revealed a telling thing about her preferences. Responding to a fan’s comment about the same issue, she wrote:

“i only like hot women that are older than me.”

She has had many run-ins with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa in the past, and with this post, she pretty much confirmed that she is not dating Nick Wayne. It also confirms her preferences and that should stop the fans coming up with these rumors.

It remains to be seen how this news will impact her storyline when she does make her return to All Elite Wrestling.

