Mariah May takes huge dig at AEW amid absence

AEW star Mariah May didn't hold back from calling out AEW on social media during her absence. She has been filming vlogs on YouTube for a long time, sharing her experiences of particular events.

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion hasn't been seen in the promotion since Revolution 2025. She has been a promising star and lived up to the hype. Her title reign was a little inconsistent, yet it showcased why she was a champion at such an early stage in her career. She won the title at the biggest stage possible, All In.

The Women from Hell recently posted a blog on YouTube, where she filmed her experience in Chicago. In the video, Mariah May claimed that she received an inferior hotel room compared to other stars in Chicago.

Ad

Trending

A user recently uploaded the clip to X/Twitter, and May sarcastically posted a two-word comment on the tweet.

"what’s new," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jim Cornette believes Mariah May is leaving AEW

The Women from Hell's contract will be ending in a few months, and the reports claim that WWE is ready to offer a contract she can't refuse.

While speaking on Drive Thru, Jim Cornette claimed that Mariah will join WWE because she doesn't want to be forgotten 15 years from now.

"Who's going to remember the AEW girls in 15 years from now? See, that's what... she's 26-years-old, it's not just about the money now, it's about the money over the course of your life, and your ability... maybe she wants to be in the major motion pictures, and the sitcoms, too. Because a lot of the girls, and many of the guys, that get into the business these days want to be TV stars and movie stars," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see where Mariah May will end up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More