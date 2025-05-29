Mariah May takes huge dig at AEW amid absence

AEW star Mariah May didn't hold back from calling out AEW on social media during her absence. She has been filming vlogs on YouTube for a long time, sharing her experiences of particular events.
The former AEW Women's World Champion hasn't been seen in the promotion since Revolution 2025. She has been a promising star and lived up to the hype. Her title reign was a little inconsistent, yet it showcased why she was a champion at such an early stage in her career. She won the title at the biggest stage possible, All In.
The Women from Hell recently posted a blog on YouTube, where she filmed her experience in Chicago. In the video, Mariah May claimed that she received an inferior hotel room compared to other stars in Chicago.
A user recently uploaded the clip to X/Twitter, and May sarcastically posted a two-word comment on the tweet.
"what’s new," she wrote.
Jim Cornette believes Mariah May is leaving AEW
The Women from Hell's contract will be ending in a few months, and the reports claim that WWE is ready to offer a contract she can't refuse.
While speaking on Drive Thru, Jim Cornette claimed that Mariah will join WWE because she doesn't want to be forgotten 15 years from now.
"Who's going to remember the AEW girls in 15 years from now? See, that's what... she's 26-years-old, it's not just about the money now, it's about the money over the course of your life, and your ability... maybe she wants to be in the major motion pictures, and the sitcoms, too. Because a lot of the girls, and many of the guys, that get into the business these days want to be TV stars and movie stars," he said.
It will be interesting to see where Mariah May will end up.