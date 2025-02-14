Mariah May takes personal shots at Toni Storm ahead of AEW Grand Slam 2025

The current AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May took a cheeky personal dig at her rival Toni Storm ahead of their match this weekend. The two women are set for a big title match this Saturday.

Ad

Ever since her AEW debut in 2023, Mariah May has been in a storyline with 'Timeless' Toni Storm. After their entertaining friendship angle, May betrayed Storm and also captured the Women's World Title from her at All In 2024. Nonetheless, the story between the two women continues as Storm is finally getting her rematch.

The Timeless One is slated to challenge Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship this Saturday at the Grand Slam: Australia. Leading up to their title match, Toni and May have been taking shots at each other and they got into a brawl as well. Meanwhile, The Glamour recently took a personal shot at Storm.

Ad

Trending

After arriving in Australia for Grand Slam 2025, Mariah May shared a picture of herself at a zoo while holding a big snake around her neck. The AEW Women's World Champion took a personal shot at Storm by comparing her to the snake:

"Met toni storm at @AustraliaZoo 🐍🤍"

Expand Tweet

Ad

While May called Storm the snake, ironically it was The Glamour who stabbed her former friend in the back after winning the Owen Hart Cup. It is safe to say that the rivalry between the two stars is very emotional and it'll be interesting to see how and if Toni responds to this personal shot.

Toni Storm discloses her 'plan' involving Mariah May

Ahead of her AEW Women's World Title match with Mariah May, Toni Storm reflected on how The Glamor plotted her downfall. But The Timeless One revealed that she found herself again and everything went according to her plan. While speaking with Renee Paquette on Close Up, she said:

Ad

"My plan was all along was to become a three-time AEW Women's World Champion, reach new heights of fame and artistic prominence and give my heart and soul to a woman I loved with all my heart. All the while she was secretly plotting against me, then she pulled the trigger on my downfall in the most violent way possible. And then I needed to find myself, before I could ever speak her name again. So far, all is going according to plan," Toni said.

Ad

Moreover, The Glamour and The Timeless One are set to lock horns at the Grand Slam this weekend for the first time since their last showdown at All In 2024. It remains to be seen if Storm manages to take back her title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback